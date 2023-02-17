Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, October 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.63) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.98) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,690 ($44.79).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,127 ($37.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,873.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,665.84. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.31).

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other news, insider Cilla Snowball purchased 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($37.36) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($84,366.64). In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($37.73) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($36,105.32). Also, insider Cilla Snowball purchased 2,258 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,078 ($37.36) per share, for a total transaction of £69,501.24 ($84,366.64).

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.