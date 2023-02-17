Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, October 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.63) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.98) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,690 ($44.79).
Whitbread Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,127 ($37.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,873.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,665.84. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.31).
Insider Transactions at Whitbread
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
See Also
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.