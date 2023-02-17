Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

WCP opened at C$10.60 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

