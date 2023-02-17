Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.66

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.66 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.10). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 326 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,826 shares.

Wilmington Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £282.11 million and a PE ratio of 902.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.08.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

