Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Financial Comparison

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.64% 9.51% 6.20% Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.22 billion 0.53 $108.85 million $4.43 18.86 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 12.75

This table compares Weis Markets and Woolworths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group. Woolworths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Weis Markets pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weis Markets and Woolworths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Woolworths Group 2 2 0 1 2.00

Woolworths Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Given Woolworths Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Woolworths Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment acquires food, liquor, and products for resale to customers in New Zealand. The Endeavour Drinks segment resells drinks to customers in Australia. The BIG W segment handles the acquisition of genrel merchandise products for resale in Australia. The Hotels segment provides leisure and hospitality services including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment and gaming in Australia. The company was founded by Percy Christmas, Stanley Edward Chatterton, Cecil Scott Waine, George William Percival Creed, and Ernest Robert Williams on December 5, 1924 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

