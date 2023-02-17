X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $44.89. Approximately 7,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 80,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.23% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

