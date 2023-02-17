Xencor (XNCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.
Xencor Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Xencor
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
