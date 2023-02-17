Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

