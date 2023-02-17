Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

