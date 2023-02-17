Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.24 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $744.27 million and $88.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $45.58 or 0.00184686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

