Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $53,582.08 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $19.47 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after buying an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

