Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $157,902.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $157,902.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $44.96. 872,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,282. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.