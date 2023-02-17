Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $157,902.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $157,902.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $44.96. 872,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,282. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.
ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
