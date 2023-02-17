Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $727,969.08 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $157,902.16.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.

ZG stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 872,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

