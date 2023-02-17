Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $195,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,245 shares of company stock worth $1,580,532. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,291,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

