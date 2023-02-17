Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.55.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $195,262.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,245 shares of company stock worth $1,580,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

