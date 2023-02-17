Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

