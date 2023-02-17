Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Zoetis by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.