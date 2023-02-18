0x Achieves Market Capitalization of $217.48 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $217.48 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

