114 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day moving average of $330.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

