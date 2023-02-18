1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $9.96 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

