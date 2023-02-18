1inch Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.16 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $452.03 million and $36.16 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002316 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00422641 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.95 or 0.27996494 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
1inch Network Profile
1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,444,745 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.
1inch Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.