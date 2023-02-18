257 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.1 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.