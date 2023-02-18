27,913 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

