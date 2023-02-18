5,748 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

