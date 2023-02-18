62,644 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.