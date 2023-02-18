7,500 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 702,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 572,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 560,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 497,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -220.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

