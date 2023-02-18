7Pixels Price Down 13.3% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $48.33 million and approximately $23,959.41 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00012079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.22374978 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,635.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.