9,945 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

