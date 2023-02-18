Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 208,100 shares.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 23.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.91 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

Insider Activity at Abcourt Mines

In related news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet purchased 1,782,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,782,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,104,740. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,482,000 shares of company stock worth $173,740 over the last quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

