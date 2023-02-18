abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading 1.5% Higher

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 466.81 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 463 ($5.62). Approximately 41,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 77,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.54).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £698.03 million, a PE ratio of 488.17 and a beta of 0.82.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,505.38%.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

