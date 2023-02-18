Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.94.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

