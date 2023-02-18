ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 503,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,153. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

