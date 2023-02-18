Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

