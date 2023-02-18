Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CTO Don Healey Sells 4,533 Shares

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Don Healey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 10th, Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.