Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CTO Don Healey Sells 4,533 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Don Healey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.