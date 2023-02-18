Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CTO Don Healey Sells 4,533 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Don Healey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66.
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
