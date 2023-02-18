AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

About AerCap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 129,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.