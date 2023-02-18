AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.
AerCap Price Performance
AerCap stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
