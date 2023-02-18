Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.44.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
AEM stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
