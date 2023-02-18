Aidi Finance (BSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $382.50 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

