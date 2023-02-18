Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.01.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.38, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,756.90. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.62, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,828.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

