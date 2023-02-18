Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-0.23 EPS.
Alkermes Trading Down 0.4 %
ALKS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America raised their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.
