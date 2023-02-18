AlphaValue Lowers Glencore (LON:GLEN) to Add

AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) to an add rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 520 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($6.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.19) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Glencore Stock Up 0.5 %

GLEN stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 543.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513.77. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.46.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

