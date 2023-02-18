Alpine Peaks Capital LP Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums makes up 7.9% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned 0.27% of Inter Parfums worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $118.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

