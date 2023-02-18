Alpine Peaks Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up approximately 3.7% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 115.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

