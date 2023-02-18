Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $27,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex Price Performance

Zynex Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

