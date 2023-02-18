Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $27,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
