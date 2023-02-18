Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $32,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.31 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

