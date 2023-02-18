Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 994 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 879.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,231,000 after purchasing an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after acquiring an additional 209,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.