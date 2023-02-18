Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $11,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,187,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

