Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 60 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,164,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $170.53 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

