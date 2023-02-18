AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.29 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Networks Trading Up 32.3 %

AMCX traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 2,750,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. AMC Networks has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $44.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

