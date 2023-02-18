Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.16 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

