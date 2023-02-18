Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

