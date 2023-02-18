América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMX. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.
NYSE:AMX opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
