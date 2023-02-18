América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMX. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

NYSE:AMX opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,407,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

